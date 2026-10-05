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Home / Jalandhar / Asiad 10K-metre bronze medallist felicitated by Jalandhar hospital

Asiad 10K-metre bronze medallist felicitated by Jalandhar hospital

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Seema Kumari being honoured by Tagore Hospital officials.
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Athlete Seema Kumari was on Sunday honoured by a Jalandhar hospital for an impressive showing at the Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan.

Hailing from Himachal, Kumari stood third in the women’s 10,000-metre final, crossing the finish line with a time of 32:50.05, and securing a bronze medal. Her victory marks India’s first medal in the women’s 10,000m event at the Asian Games in the past 16 years.

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Seema finished behind Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka. The Jalandhar-based Tagore Hospital honoured the athlete with an award of Rs 1 lakh. Seema belongs to Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

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The 25-year-old runner is the youngest of six siblings. As a child, Seema ran bare foot while herding cattle. Dr Vijay Mahajan, MD, Tagore Hospital, said, “It is an honour for us to celebrate the sporting prowess of an athlete of Seema’s caliber. I feel especially proud of the fact that we share our native town. My native village in Himachal is kilometres away from hers.”

A special event was hosted in her honour at the auditorium of the hospital. She was felicitated by Mahajan, medical director Dr Amit Mahajan and other senior members from the hospital.

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