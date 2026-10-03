Asiad bronze-winning sprinter gets hero’s welcome in Jalandhar

Sprinter Gurindervir Singh received a rousing welcome at Adampur Airport on returning home after winning a bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed relay at the Asian Games in Japan.

After spending nearly a year away from home, an emotional Gurindervir was greeted by family members, friends and supporters who had gathered to welcome the athlete, who recently emerged as India’s fastest sprinter in the 100m event.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Gurindervir said he had stayed away from home with a single-minded focus of returning with a major international medal.

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“I had not come home since last year. I wanted to bring back a big medal for my family and only then return. Now, I have achieved that,” he said.

The athlete is now looking forward to spending quality time with his family. He revealed that he had already planned his favourite food stops during the visit and had asked his mother to prepare “choori”, a traditional Punjabi dish.

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“I had already decided where I would eat. I had also asked my mother to make “choori” for me. At Delhi airport, I ate six “motichoor laddus”. I am excited to spend this entire week with my family,” he said.

Recalling the medal-winning moment, Gurindervir said he was overwhelmed with emotion. “My hands were shaking. I was emotional. I had waited a long time for this day,” he said.

The sprinter said the reception he received after setting the national record in the 100m was also unforgettable. Earlier this year, he clocked 10.09 seconds in the event, further cementing his status as India’s fastest sprinter.

“After setting the national record with a timing of 10.09 seconds, I felt like a celebrity. I am grateful for all the love and support,” he said.

For Gurindervir, however, the Asian Games medal has made his homecoming even more special. After a year of intense training, competition and time away from his loved ones, he is eager to enjoy a week of celebrations, home-cooked food and cherished family moments. “I will never forget this day,” he said.