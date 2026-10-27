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Home / Jalandhar / Asian Champions Trophy — a new benchmark for state from Jalandhar

Asian Champions Trophy — a new benchmark for state from Jalandhar

City to host league stage matches of first-ever international hockey meet in Punjab from today

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Deepankar Sharda
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:58 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The city known for producing and supplying sports goods across the globe is now taking the centre stage for the next seven days by hosting the league stage matches of the first-ever international hockey meet in Punjab — the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT).With such a big challenge comes bigger responsibilities and opportunities, as the successful conducting of this six-nation international meet will set a huge benchmark for Punjab in terms of hosting more such future tournaments, not only in hockey but other events as well.The tournament has led to a major makeover of the Burlton Park Stadium with six-a-side turfs getting upgrade, new multi-purpose hall underway, practice grounds getting ready for future meets, infrastructure getting a facelift — and, at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, the entrance to the playing field now having a 6-foot tall bust of hockey Olympian Surjit Singh. Though the stadium has existed for years, the hosting of the ACT has ensured that a statue of Surjit Singh has come up here to give the much-needed credit to the hockey legend on whose name the stadium was dedicated in 1990s. The statue was unveiled amid happy faces of the hockey fraternity, with emotions saying it all.

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Outside the stadium, the local hotel industry has seen the early arrival of Diwali business. Daily-earners happily shifted their base near the stadium, hoping to increase their earnings and locals eagerly waiting to see the matches. “We have got a good response from the hockey lovers. Hotels at leading locations are almost full. Some of the hotels are hosting families of the teams, so overall it’s a good business. In addition, during the match days, the situation could be better,” said Ishroop Singh Happy, a hotel owner, near the stadium.

The season is likely to see the visit of NRIs to their homes, and Jalandhar is known as one of the hubs of having people who have settled abroad. “It was in 2013, when I witnessed some matches featuring international players during the Hockey India League, and also one of the matches of World Hockey Series, if I remember correctly. I was planning to visit my home in November, but advanced my plans just to watch the matches here. It will be a proud moment, and it’s amazing to know that the entry to the stadium is free. People could have paid for the tickets, but this is a great gesture by those running the show towards the sport and it’s really appreciable,” said Parminder Singh Kalsi, who now goes by the name Pam!

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The enthusiasm is not only limited to fans from abroad, but also among those who are regular earners in the city. From school children to small and big-time business owners, everyone is excited to have such an event here. “Matches taan kal ne, wadiya hockey vekhan nu milugi” (Matches are scheduled for tomorrow, it will be good to watch international players in action), said a 45-year-old auto driver Tejdeep Singh, who used to play hockey at DAV College in Hoshiarpur.

“Those were the days when playing at this stadium was a charm. Destiny had something else written for me, but I used to play good hockey. Watching teams performing here will be a treat for budding players. I will also go and watch morning shift matches, as for Indian team matches (which will be held in evening), I will be devoting my time to earnings. In coming days, the demand for public vehicles will be more due to traffic restrictions on road,” he added.

As the fans wait for the matches, the local authorities are planning to bring in school and college students from nearby areas for the opening ceremony. Top bureaucrats are on toes for catering to the VIPs, local leaders ensuring their presence felt through posters, and the state police functionaries reaching here for ensuring a smooth show.

In all, the ATC is all set to give some unforgettable memories in Jalandhar to people from all walks of life.

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