Asian Champions Trophy: From living rooms to stands, families prepare to cheer their hockey stars in Jalandhar

For the families of Indian hockey players, the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab will be an emotional occasion, as the parents of several players from the state prepare to watch their sons play live for the first time when the tournament begins in Jalandhar on October 27.

Some of these players’ parents have never watched them play in person. “It is a blessing for us that an international event is being held in Punjab this time,” they said.

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Among those eagerly awaiting the moment is Sarabjit Singh, father of Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. He said he had been looking forward to October 27 and would arrive in Jalandhar with his relatives two days before the tournament begins.

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A farmer by profession, Sarabjit has already started making arrangements to ensure that his agricultural fields and household responsibilities are taken care of in his absence.

“I am a farmer and have already assigned work to others to look after my fields and home so that I can finally watch my son play live,” he said.

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Expressing his excitement, he added, “Is vehle da bada wait kitta hai, jado meriya akhan de saamne khedega mera beta. Us din saara kamm chadd dena” (I have waited a long time for this moment, when my son will play in front of my eyes. I will leave all my work aside that day).

For Ajit Singh, father of Sukhjeet Singh and a Punjab Police personnel, the tournament offers a long-awaited opportunity to watch his son play in person. His professional commitments had prevented him from attending his son’s matches in the past.

“I could never go to any of his matches as I was busy with my duty. So, I always watched him on TV. But this time, I am so excited and happy that I will get to see my son play right in front of me,” he said.

For goalkeeper Krishan B. Pathak, the occasion holds special significance. Having lost his parents at a young age, Pathak was raised by his paternal uncle and his family. He said he had always wanted his family to watch him play, and that long-cherished dream was now set to come true.

“For those of us who have never seen our sons play live, the matches will also be about witnessing years of hard work unfold right before our eyes,” the parents said.