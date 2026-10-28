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Home / Jalandhar / Asian Champions Trophy: Rest day for teams after thrilling opening, teams train for Thursday's clashes

Asian Champions Trophy: Rest day for teams after thrilling opening, teams train for Thursday's clashes

Malaysia will take on Korea, Bangladesh will face Japan, and hosts India will clash with China tomorrow

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:51 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Malaysian hockey team during practice session in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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A day after a grand opening of the Asian Champions Trophy, which saw Malaysia, Japan and India register victories in their respective matches, Wednesday was designated as a rest day, with no matches scheduled.

Teams from Malaysia, Bangladesh, China and Korea would be at the stadium for practice sessions until 5 pm as they prepare for their upcoming matches.

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The stadium has been decked up in vibrant colours for the tournament. A special attraction is ‘Saada Pind’, an initiative showcasing Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, traditional village life and rural traditions, offering visitors a glimpse into the state’s unique identity.

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The action will resume on November 29, with three matches scheduled for the day. Malaysia will take on Korea, Bangladesh will face Japan, and hosts India will clash with China.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several distinguished hockey Olympians and international players, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Those present included Col Balbir Singh, Rajinder Singh Senior, Balbir Singh Randhawa, Balwinder Singh Shammi, Baljit Singh Dhillon, Harpreet Singh Mander, Gagan Ajit Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Gurjit Kaur, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh.

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Padma Shri awardee and renowned wrestler Kartar Singh was also present at the ceremony.

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