ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 27

Mandeep Singh (24), son of Jarnail Singh, a resident of Muradpur village (Mukerian), died in a road accident in the US. The deceased was the only son of Jarnail Singh, an ASI in Punjab Police.

As soon as the news of death reached, the whole area was immersed in a wave of mourning. Jarnail Singh, posted at Tanda police station, said that Mandeep had gone to the US in 2019 on a work permit. He was driving a private company’s truck.

He last spoke to Mandeep on June 19, after which he could not be contacted. Today, he got the news of his death in an accident on phone.

Jarnail Singh said that the calls received from abroad and the information collected thereafter revealed that Mandeep Singh was going to Canada driving a truck on June 19. On June 20, another truck collided with his truck.

Due to this Mandeep’s truck overturned near the Canadian border, after which he was badly burnt in the fire in the truck. A relief team reached the spot immediately and took him to the hospital, where he died fighting for life and death after eight days this morning.

Jarnail Singh told that according to the information received, Mandeep’s truck had caught fire and Mandeep himself came out after breaking the glass of the truck.

When he was being taken to the hospital by members of the relief team, seeing himself burnt, he asked the medical team that no part of his body should be amputated, and he would be fine. But, after a struggle of eight days hanging between death and life, he finally lost the battle of life.

Father Jarnail Singh said he had also demanded from the Government of India to help bring his son’s body to India, so that he can see his son for the last time.