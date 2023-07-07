ASI’s son held for attacking Sultanpur Lodhi sarpanch

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 6

The Kapurthala police have arrested the son of a Jalandhar cop for assaulting the sarpanch of Allowal village in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Harjit Singh, the sarpanch, was attacked at a busy market on Wednesday. The assailant was identified as Rohin Kumar, the son of an ASI of the Jalandhar police.

The Kapurthala police nabbed Rohin on Thursday, following a complaint by the victim. Harjit, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Kapurthala Civil Hospital, has stated that he was headed towards Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh when the incident occurred. He recounted that it all started when he got into a heated argument with some car-borne youths over a minor issue. Things took an ugly turn when Rohin, who was behind the wheel, stepped out of the car and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him grievously injured. He said the youths fled the spot after the episode.

The Kapurthala police have identified the other two occupants of the car as Rohin’s brother and brother-in-law.

The kin of the victim has called for strict action against the assailant.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Singh said, “The incident took place in the afternoon yesterday and since the sarpanch was not in a position to talk then, we just recorded his statement this evening. The identity of the attacker has been ascertained as Rohin Kumar, the son of an ASI posted in Jalandhar; and he has been arrested.”

The DSP added, “There is no history of rivalry between the two parties. It was just a verbal spat which escalated to the attack.”

“Further investigation in the case is under way, and the two other men booked in the case will also be nailed soon,” he assured this reporter.

An FIR has been registered at the Sultanpur Lodhi police station against the trio — Rohin, his brother Robin and their brother-in-law Gurbhej — under Sections 323, 324, 207, 506 and 34 of the IPC.