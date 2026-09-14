Assailants fire at house in Phagwara’s Nangal Colony

Seven armed assailants allegedly attacked a house in Nangal Colony here shortly after midnight. Arriving on three motorcycles, the attackers allegedly opened fire at the house before fleeing the spot. The incident triggered panic in the locality, though no casualties were reported.

According to the complaint lodged by Priyanshu, the assailants allegedly reached his house, used abusive language and attempted to break the main entrance gate. They subsequently fired more than half a dozen rounds towards the house before escaping from the area on their motorcycles.

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A few shells and one cartridge were reportedly found lying outside the house, following the incident.

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Phagwara DSP Palwinder Singh, who reached the spot after being informed about the firing, said the preliminary investigation suggested that personal rivalry appeared to be the possible reason behind the attack. He said the police were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and were verifying the allegations made in the complaint.

On the complaint of Priyanshu, the police have registered an attempt to murder case. Those named in the case include Piyush Sharma, Taran, Gugli, Shammi Khan, Manav Hans, Jashan and Simar, who are stated to be residents of Phagwara.

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Phagwara SP Major Singh said the police were investigating the matter from various angles.