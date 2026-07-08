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Home / Jalandhar / Assailants vandalise vehicles, damage property in Phagwara's Kirti Nagar

Assailants vandalise vehicles, damage property in Phagwara's Kirti Nagar

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Phagwara, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Kirti Nagar in Phagwara after a group of unidentified youths allegedly attacked a residence and vandalised multiple vehicles in the early hours of Monday. The victims also alleged a delay in police action, claiming that several hours passed after the incident without any effective response from the authorities.

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According to Dhruv, the complainant, the incident occurred at around 3.18 a.m. while he had left for his routine visit to a local wrestling arena. He alleged that nearly half a dozen youths arrived at his residence and immediately began damaging his parked Swift car, smashing all its window panes. The assailants also allegedly damaged the entrance gate of the house, vandalised CCTV cameras installed at a neighbouring property, and damaged another car parked nearby before fleeing the scene.

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The victim said the incident was promptly reported to the police, following which personnel from the City Police Station initially assured him that appropriate action would be taken. However, he alleged that several hours later, he was informed that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station, and no concrete action had been initiated till the time of reporting.

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Expressing concern over the delay, the victim appealed to the police administration to conduct a prompt investigation, identify the persons responsible, and take legal action against them.

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