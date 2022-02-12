Assault: 3 women among 7 booked

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police on Friday booked seven persons, including three women, on the charges of assault and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Gurdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Kuldip Kaur, a resident of Fateh Garh Kotayana village in Moga, Charanjit Kaur, Harprit Kaur and Rimpy, a resident of Punia village, and their unidentified accomplices. Kuldip Kaur, wife of Balkar Singh, a resident of Ball Nau village in Nakodar, complained to the police that his brother-in-law Jagtar Singh sprayed his potato crop on February 8. When the accused stopped him, he assaulted him and damaged his tractor and when she tried to save him, the accused assaulted her. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. OC

one booked for stealing bike

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Jasprit Kumar Sharma, a resident of Billi Warraich village, complained to the police that unidentified persons stole his motorcycle that was parked outside his grocery shop on February 8. Investigating Officer Sarabjit Singh said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Youth murdered by friend

Phagwara: A youth, identified as Ajay Kumar of Piparangi locality, was allegedly attacked and murdered with sharp-edged weapons by his own friend Amandeep and his accomplices on Wednesday. Paramjit Ram, father of the deceased, informed the police that his son was taking lunch around 4pm when his friend Deepa called him, but as soon as Ajay went outside the house, the accused attacked upon him with sharp-edged weapons. He was brought to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. SSP Dyama Harish said a case under sections 302/324/323/148/149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

brewing illicit liquor: 1 held

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a local resident on the charge of brewing illicit country made liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said 41 bottles of illicit liquor and utensils for brewing were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Gurmail Singh, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the Nurmahal police have arrested Tirath Ram of Natt village with nine bottles of illicit liquor.