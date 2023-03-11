Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Ashok Kaura

PHAGWARA, MARCH 10

The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons and booked a woman on a charge of attacking a police officer.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the accused had been identified as Kulwant Singh, alias Kantu, a resident of Nawan Pind Araniyan village, and his brother Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, and their mother Sarabjit Kaur.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh said in his statement that he was a duty officer on March 9 when the accused reached the main gate of the police station in a vehicle (Pb-08-DC-4699 ) on which a police logo was pasted and windowpanes were covered with black films.

The ASI said Kulwant was wanted in a case registered against him and was summoned for investigation. After deboarding the vehicle the accused started using filthy language against the police. They asked the accused to remain calm, but they assaulted the ASI and tore his uniform and obstructed him from discharging his public functions.

The SHO said a case under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused and their mother Sarabjit Kaur.

Hurled abuses, tore off uniform

Nakodar ASI Ranjit Singh said the accused used abusive language against the police in the police station and assaulted him and tore off his uniform.

They also obstructed him from discharging duty, following which action was taken.