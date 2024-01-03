Assault victim dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 2

Protesting against the failure of the police to arrest the suspects involved in attacking and injuring a youth, Rupanjot Singh, at Bohani village near here, his family members sat on a dharna outside the Rawalpindi police station yesterday.

The incident took place on October 3. Rupanjot, who was admitted to Johal Hospital, and was discharged 10 days ago, breathed his last on Monday.

Onkar Singh, father of the deceased, said the incident took place when his son was going on a motorcycle with his friend Gurpreet Singh. Three car-borne miscreants chased him and attacked him with iron rods.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh, who rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters, assured the family members of the deceased that the police would arrest the suspects in the next two days.

The protesting family members lifted the dharna after getting assurance. They, however, threatened that they would not cremate the body until the suspects were put behind the bars.

On the instructions of DSP Jaspreet Singh, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 302 of the IPC.

