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Home / Jalandhar / 'Assaulted' by neighbours, couple lands in hospital

'Assaulted' by neighbours, couple lands in hospital

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:41 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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A couple was allegedly assaulted by their neighbours due to a long-standing dispute. The injured persons — practising lawyer Mukul Arora and his wife Rashmi Arora — were admitted to the Civil Hospital.

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Arora said he was at work when his wife called to inform him that their neighbours had come to their home. She told him that they were behaving aggressively and using abusive language.

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He said he rushed home along with a few colleagues. As soon as he reached there, his neighbours allegedly confronted and attacked him. When his wife attempted to intervene and protect him, she too was assaulted.

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Both were taken to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in the emergency ward. The medical authorities have completed the required legal documentation and forwarded the report to the local police station for further action.

The lawyer alleged that their neighbours were facing internal domestic issues and blaming his family without any justification. He claimed that a similar attack had taken place earlier for which a complaint had been submitted to the police and higher authorities.

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Several members of the legal community arrived at the hospital to express concern and strongly condemned the attack. They urged the police to take prompt and strict action against those responsible.

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