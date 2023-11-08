Assist VB in fighting corruption, says DSP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 7

The Vigilance Bureau has put up awareness posters at medical stores at different places in the district under the theme ‘Oppose Corruption, Be Committed to the Country’. The poster is related to Vigilance Awareness Week. The campaign was led by DSP Manish Kumar. Under the campaign, the VB team informed the sarpanchs and nambardars of different villages about their working.

DSP Manish Kumar, while interacting with panchs, sarpanchs and nambardars, said if any government officer, employee or their agent demands bribe for doing the work of the general public, then the information should be given to the Vigilance Bureau. If an official or employee misuses his powers and gives personal or financial benefit to any person or organisation, then it is a punishable offence.

He said any person can make his complaint on the Vigilance Bureau’s toll-free number 1800-1800-1000 and Anti-Corruption Action Line number 95012-00200 issued by the Punjab Chief Minister and the official website www.vigilancebureaupunjabgovin. He appealed to people to cooperate with the Vigilance Bureau in the fight against corruption.

