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Home / Jalandhar / At 100, Partition survivor says he has ‘no regrets’

At 100, Partition survivor says he has ‘no regrets’

Kundan Singh Madaan of Jalandhar credits simple living, walking and a positive outlook for his longevity

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:04 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Partition survivor Kundan Singh Madaan with his family.
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Jalandhar resident and former railway employee Kundan Singh Madaan will celebrate his 100th birthday on Wednesday, marking a remarkable journey from the trauma of the Partition to a life he describes as one with "no regrets".

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Born on July 1, 1926, Madaan attributes his long and healthy life to simple living, a vegetarian diet, regular walking and a positive attitude.

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Madaan was born in Kasoor tehsil of Lahore district, now in Pakistan and was among the millions displaced during the Partition in 1947. Forced to leave behind his home and belongings, he came to India and began rebuilding his life from scratch.

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He joined the Railways on October 31, 1947, and served the department for nearly 37 years before retiring on June 30, 1984. Looking back, he says the railway pension has given him financial security and the independence to lead a dignified life after retirement.

Married in 1948, Madaan has two daughters and three sons, all of whom are married and well settled. His family planned to celebrate his milestone birthday with close relatives and friends.

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Even at 100, Madaan says the secret to good health is simple that is: eat vegetarian food, avoid alcohol and other intoxicants, walk regularly and stay positive. He has never learnt to ride a bicycle and preferred walking throughout his life.

His philosophy has always been " Sarbat Da Bhala" (welfare of all) and secularism. Reflecting on his journey, Madaan says he has no regrets as he feels blessed with good health, a supportive family, financial stability and social respect.

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