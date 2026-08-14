At 15, Devansh wins four golds at Junior State Swimming championship

He accompanied his father, a swimming coach, to the PAP pool every morning from a young age. Today, 15-year-old Devansh Sharma is making a name for himself in swimming, recently winning four gold medals at the 49th Junior State Swimming Championship in Sangrur and making his district and school proud.

Advertisement

His father, Anil Sharma, an ASI and swimming coach with the Punjab Police, says while swimming may run in the family, it is his son’s discipline that sets him apart.

Advertisement

Devansh began pursuing swimming seriously as a sport three years ago, though he had taken to the pool as a child and has countless memories of playing around in swimming pools. In a short span, Devansh has participated in eight to nine national-level swimming championships and at least 15 state-level championships. He wakes up at the break of dawn and trains for three hours in the morning and another three hours in the evening every day. “I love swimming and can’t think of any other thing I would rather pursue. My father has tutored me since my childhood and I hope to make a name internationally for India in swimming one day,” Devansh said.

Advertisement

While he trains at pools at PAP, LPU and Sports College in Jalandhar, Devansh reiterated the demand of Jalandhar swimmers for an all-weather swimming pool. “South Indian players we compete against practise 12 months a year. But we can’t practise in winters due to the lack of an all-weather pool. An all-weather pool would aid in honing the talent of Jalandhar players, who already compete with the best despite the limitations,” he said. Unlike other sports, swimming also lacks sponsors. Devansh said the costly swimming costume, priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, is paid for by his family. He is currently preparing for the Swimming Nationals to be held in Bhubaneswar from August 18 to 24.

His father, Anil Sharma, said, “He’s up at 5.30 am and heads to the pool with me. He grew up watching me. But his discipline has surpassed even my expectations. There are many days when his routine doesn’t allow him proper rest. Yet, he’s up at it, first thing in the morning.” “We are also thankful to his school, Police DAV and Principal Rashmi Vij, for fee concessions and special rewards for sports students, especially gold medal winners,” he added.

Advertisement

Devansh won four gold and four silver medals at the recently concluded 49th Junior State Swimming Championship in Sangrur. He also won three silver and two bronze medals at the recent 47th Senior State Swimming Championship.