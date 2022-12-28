At 19, Hoshiarpur youth is youngest nat'l karate referee

Hoshiarpur, December 27
International karate player and gold medallist in the Asian Open Championship, Aditya Bakshi of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK), made the Hoshiarpur district and Punjab proud by passing the national referee test in Delhi under the aegis of Karate India Organisation.
Neeti Vij, the vice-chairperson of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate, said under the guidance of Sensei Jagmohan Vij, who himself is an international referee and certified Judge ‘A’ of the World Karate Federation, Aaditya worked on every point of judgement which helped him to clear this tough test at the national level.
A student of Panjab University’s Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Aditya is the youngest referee of India to clear the national referee exam. He has set a new record by passing this exam at the age of 19. Aaditya was congratulated by the vice-president of Commonwealth Karate Federation and mentor of Karate India Organisation Hanshi Bharat Sharma, general secretary Sanjeev Jangra, referee commission chairman Premjit Sen, Punjab Karate Association’s president Inder Vir Sharma and general secretary Sensei Rajesh Joshi.
