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Home / Jalandhar / At 62, city retiree conquers mountain trails, high passes

At 62, city retiree conquers mountain trails, high passes

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:18 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Retired PSPCL official Gursharan Singh Bahia pursues his passion for trekking and exploring mountain peaks after retirement.
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Tribune News Service

While many of us look forward to a slower life after retirement, Gursharan Singh Bahia, a retired Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) official in Jalandhar, has found a new passion in trekking and motorcycle rides through the mountains.

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At the age of 62, he has trekked to Everest Base Camp, explored the Kashmir Great Lakes and ridden his motorcycle along some of the highest roads in Ladakh. For him, retirement has opened the door to a world he had always wanted to explore.

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A former deputy chief engineer (Civil) with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Bahia retired in 2022 after 34 years of service. With work no longer taking up most of his time, he is devote himself to trekking, motorcycling and fitness.

Talking about his journey, Bahia said his love for nature dates back to his childhood in Madhya Pradesh, a state known for its forests and greenery. He moved to Punjab at the age of 23 for work but a demanding job and family responsibilities meant that long adventures often had to wait.

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Bahia stated that it was during a posting at Shanan Power House in Joginder Nagar that he began taking short treks where spending outdoors gradually became a passion. After retiring in 2022, Bahia had more time to pursue his passion for trekking and explore the mountains.

In 2023, Bahia began his major trekking expeditions with the Druk Path Trek in Bhutan, reaching an altitude of 4,250 metres. The following year, he trekked to Everest Base Camp at 5,364 metres and completed the Kashmir Great Lakes Trek at 4,200 metres. In 2026, he added the Mardi Himal Trek at 4,500 metres and the Annapurna Base Camp Trek at 4,130 metres to his list of adventures.

Bahia said the extraordinary mountain views make every trek motivating. Among his most memorable experiences are watching the sunrise during his Everest and Annapurna base camps.

Notably, his love for adventure extends beyond trekking. When he is not walking mountain trails, Bahia is often on his motorcycle. During a Spiti Valley expedition in 2025, he rode to Kunzum Pass and Chandratal. During his recent Ladakh trip, he covered high mountain passes such as Umling La, Khardung La and Sanku La, besides exploring remote stretches near Chushul.

Bahia said fitness is required for such adventures as it demand considerable stamina. Hence, he has made fitness a daily priority for him. He visits the gym every day, runs four to five kilometres and regularly cycles up to 20 kilometres to stay fit and prepare for his mountain expeditions. His wife, Parmjit Kaur, says his love for nature has been a part of him since childhood. Their daughter, a software engineer in California, shares his enthusiasm for trekking.

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