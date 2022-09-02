At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 1

Even after spending 45 years in the service of music in the country and at the age of 73, Dr Kiran Seth, the founder of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst the Youth (Spic Macay), is a man on a mission.

“The aim of our movement is to involve every child in the country in Indian art and culture by 2030,” says Dr Seth, who is also a former IITian and Padma Shri awardee.

He has embarked on a cycle journey, ‘Antar Yatra — An Inner Journey’, to propagate the Indian arts, cultural heritage and Indian classical music to every corner of India. At the age that most people consider the twilight of their lives, the fit-as-a-fiddle septuagenarian cycled into Jalandhar today for the Punjab leg of his countrywide cycle yatra.

True to his Gandhian spirit, Dr Seth keeps it very simple (he carries only three sets of clothes). “I use a simple cycle, which has no gears, no disc brakes and no shockers. I want to send this message out that you can do this very simply with three sets of clothes.

“Youngsters are interested to know why this 73-year-old man is cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The main aim is to propagate Spic Macay. We’re bringing the best of Indian heritage — our classical music, folk forms, crafts, yoga, etc., — to schools and colleges. We need as many volunteers as possible to take the movement to every child in the country by 2030.”

Explaining further, he says: “The second aim is to emphasise that if you cycle alone it gives you ‘ekagrata’ (concentration). Spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s lovely message of ‘simple living and high thinking’ is another objective.”

It’s not the first time that Dr Seth has embarked on a yatra. In the past, he undertook a 2,500-km cycle journey. He quips, “The present yatra started from Srinagar on August 15. I hope to reach Rajghat by October 2 and Kanyakumari by December 31. The previous cycle journey began from Delhi, went through Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and culminated in the national capital.”

Speaking about his fitness regime, he says, “Every day I practise yoga for an hour and ‘naad’ yoga (that is classical music) for three hours. This regimen gives me the will power and strength to do what I’m doing.”

Dr Seth also visited Sanskriti KMV School where he was accorded a cordial welcome. In his interaction with the students, he stressed the importance of staying connected to heritage and culture.