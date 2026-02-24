DT
At 77, ex-IAF officer shines on global track, wins 4 medals in athletics meet

At 77, ex-IAF officer shines on global track, wins 4 medals in athletics meet

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:12 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Former Wing Commander Kuldip Singh (77) has brought pride to the region by clinching three gold and one silver medals at the Open Masters Games held in Abu Dhabi.

Singh, a resident of Gulpur village on the Garhshankar-Balachaur road, retired from the IAF in 2006.

The 10-day-international sporting event concluded last week. The games, organised under the aegis of the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), witnessed the participation from more than 2,500 sportspersons from across the globe where athletes competed in 37 disciplines, with age categories ranging from 30 to 100 years.

Competing in the 75-plus age group, Wing Commander Singh participated in five athletics events and delivered an impressive performance. He bagged three gold medals in the 400m run, 4x100m relay and 10km road race. He also secured a silver medal in the 1500m run, adding to his medal tally.

In the 800m race, Singh clocked 3:34.94 and finished first. However, he was denied the gold medal on technical grounds.

Earlier, at the World Masters Games held in Taipei, Taiwan, in May 2025, he had also delivered an impressive performance on the international stage. Competing against seasoned athletes from across the world, he won two bronze medals in the 800m event with a timing of 3:18 min and in the 10km road race, he clocked 59:41 min. In addition, he secured fourth position in the 1500m run, narrowly missing out on another podium finish.

Speaking on his victory, Wing Commander Kuldip Singh said he was an active participant in long distance games since his stint in the IAF. However, it was only after his retirement, during a trip to Australia at the age of 69, that he resumed pursuing athletics again. During his trip, he participated in the Australia Sikh Games where he secured the first rank. Since then, he has competed in several international tournaments, including the World Masters Games held in Taipei last year.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

