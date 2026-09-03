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Home / Jalandhar / At Banga hospital, 12 snakebite cases treated in 20 days

At Banga hospital, 12 snakebite cases treated in 20 days

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:42 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Guru Nanak Mission Hospital, Dhahan Kaleran, located four kilometres from Banga, has emerged as a preferred centre for the treatment of venomous snakebite patients in the region. Doctors said more than a dozen patients bitten by venomous snakes had been brought to the hospital in the past 20 days and were successfully treated. Anti-snake venom and ventilator support were used in treating the patients.

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Chief administrator of the hospital and president of the Guru Nanak Mission Medical and Educational Trust, Dhahan Kaleran, S Kulwinder Singh Dhahan, said snakebite patients were being treated at the hospital using standard and modern medical methods. He said reaching the hospital on time and starting treatment immediately was extremely important to save the life of a snakebite victim. The latest case was that of 24-year-old Samsal Alam, who was brought to the hospital after being bitten by a venomous snake. He developed serious symptoms, including stomach pain, vomiting, spontaneous closure of the eyes (taxis) and difficulty in breathing.

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After admission, the patient was immediately shifted to the ICU. Considering his critical condition, a medical team led by Dr Vivek Gumber treated him for four days with ventilator support, standard medicines and anti-snake venom. The patient’s condition improved rapidly and he was subsequently declared healthy. Dr Gumber said the Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper were among the main venomous snake species found in India.

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He said symptoms such as sudden closure of the eyes, drooping eyelids, stomach pain, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, weakness and breathing difficulty after a snakebite should not be ignored. Dr Gumber appealed to people not to waste time on home remedies, blowing, beads, witchcraft or indigenous treatments after a snakebite, and to reach a hospital immediately for medical assistance. Doctors said several other snakebite cases had also been reported at the hospital and all the patients were promptly treated.

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