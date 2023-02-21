At Hoshiarpur bus stand, all food shops found operating without FSSAI licence

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 20

Acting on the complaints of spurious and expired food items being sold at the Hoshiarpur bus stand, a food safety team led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lakhvir Singh today raided the food stalls and canteen at the bus stand.

The team was shocked to find that all nine food shops, including the canteen, had neither the FSSAI licence nor the registration. Also, expired cold drinks bottles were found in the canteen in large numbers and the team got it destroyed on the spot. The DHO said the team took 12 samples of food items from a canteen and a sweet shop at Bhikhowal to ensure that they did not provide adulterated food items.

Get licence or face action We were shocked to see that none of the owners of nine food stalls, including the canteen, had the mandatory FSSAI licence or the registration. All of them have been instructed to get a licence within a week. If they don’t do so, strict action will follow. —Dr Lakhvir Singh, District Health Officer

The DHO said he checked the food stalls at Hoshiarpur bus stand today in the presence of General Manager, Roadways, Jatinder Kumar and other staff members. “We were shocked to see that none of the owners of nine food stalls, including the canteen, had

the mandatory FSSAI

licence or the registration.

A notice has been issued to everyone in this regard, instructing them to get themselves registered or get a licence within a week. If they do not follow the rules then strict action will be taken against them,” said Dr Lakhvir.

He said a large number of expired cold drinks were seized from the food stalls and destroyed on the spot. “We found around 60 bottles of 1 litre each of a soft drink from a stall which had expired 3-4 months ago. These bottles were destroyed,” said Dr Singh.

Also, it was found that cleanliness was not being taken care of at all in these stalls. In this regard, apart from the contractors of food stalls, instructions were given to the roadways officers too. Notices were issued to the stall owning contractors to remove the shortcomings within a week. He said after a week, he would again check these food stalls and if any shortcoming was found again, the stall concerned would be sealed and legal action would be initiated.

He said food samples taken from the stalls were being sent to the Food Testing Laboratory, Kharar, and necessary action would be taken following the report.