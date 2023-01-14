At LPU, Bollywood actors make Lohri special

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 13

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated Lohri at its campus in the grandest way. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reached the campus to celebrate the fest with thousands of students and staff members.

During celebrations, Kartik and Kriti mesmerised onlookers with their performances. Both the stars were seen enjoying and performing on Lohri songs, dhol beats, and favourite numbers of their upcoming movie Shehzada.

While wishing LPU students a happy Lohri, both stars appreciated LPU’s study environment and infrastructure. They also seemed enthralled to witness the multicultural environment at the university and suggested students to always focus on their talent and accept challenges to ultimately succeed.

Stars were welcomed at LPU by Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal. He accorded them best wishes for the fest and their forthcoming movies. Mittal was accompanied by Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, LPU Vice-Chancellor Preeti Bajaj, LPU vice-president Aman Mittal, senior dean division of student welfare Sorabh Lakhanpal and other dignitaries.

Students of the School of Hotel Management arranged moongphali, gachak, sweets and high tea for all; and, LPU’s Human Resource Department organised a kite-flying competition among staff and students to make the fest memorable. The first dancing DJ

in India, DJ Rahill Mehta, poured melodies to enthral one and all for two hours. Coke India (Ludhiana bottling) held a hammer-struck event and distributed their products free of cost to celebrate the festivity at the campus.