At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 29

Thirteen years ago, Buta Ram, the head teacher of Government Primary School (Girls), Rurka Kalan, took an initiative of celebrating ‘Dhiyan Di Lohri’.

The intent behind the move was clear — to make people understand the importance of a girl child and promote gender equality. “When my daughter was born, I celebrated her Lohri and people were shocked. I was surprised at their reaction and this made me decide that I would celebrate Dhiyan Di Lohri every year to make people aware of it,” said Buta Ram. This year, the event will be held on January 4.

Buta Ram said the school where he teaches is a girl’s school, he thought that it would be a great opportunity for him to encourage the girls who were studying in the school along with their parents. “Recently, a father came to me and shared that a daughter was born to him again. He was sad, but his thinking upset me a lot. Because of such people, I ensure that I celebrate Lohri for girls every day and every year,” he said.

Several activities are organised by the school authorities on Lohri, including sports, and cultural events like dancing and singing. Writing competitions and declamation events are held too. This year, a sub-junior youth parliament will also be introduced during the event in which every student would read out a paper on the life of Dr BR Ambedkar. The teacher said, “The contents of the paper will include the rights of women and what thoughts did Dr Ambedkar have on women empowerment.”

The school sends invitation to everyone in the village so that they can see the event and get awareness regarding it. “If we could bring change by organising such events, it would be so satisfying,” Buta Ram said, adding that he was witnessing some change too.