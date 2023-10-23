Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

Unidentified men fired gunshots at a farmer near Athaula village here today. The victim, identified as Gurmeet Singh (35), alias Gosha, a resident of Athaula village, suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place while he was travelling in his tractor near the village. According to the police, the bike-borne assailants fired at least five shots. Three bullets hit the victim.

The police said the identity of the assailants was not known yet. Gurmeet is undergoing treatment at a hospital and was not in a condition to record his statement.

While a property dispute is being suspected to be the cause behind the incident, the police said it could not be confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects.

Aman Saini, SHO of the Lambra police station, said: “The man was shot at several times. Three bullets hit him. He suffered bullet injuries in his shoulder and the abdomen. The identity of the assailants is not known yet. The victim is being operated upon at the hospital.”

The police are yet to lodge an FIR in this regard. Further investigations were on in the case.

Cops scrutinising CCTV footage to get clue

While a property dispute is being suspected to be the cause behind the incident, the police said it could not be confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects. The police are yet to lodge an FIR in this regard.