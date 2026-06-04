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Home / Jalandhar / Punjab athlete Harjit Singh clocks impressive 10.21 seconds in 100m

Punjab athlete Harjit Singh clocks impressive 10.21 seconds in 100m

The performance comes less than a month after Harjit delivered a breakthrough run at the National Athletics Series-5 in Sangrur on May 9, further establishing himself as one of Punjab's fastest emerging sprinters

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Athlete Harjit Singh. Tribune Photo
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Harjit Singh, a 28-year-old sprinter from Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib, continued his remarkable rise in Indian athletics by clocking an impressive 10.21 seconds in the men's 100-metre race at the Punjab State Senior Athletics Meet being held in Ludhiana.

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The performance comes less than a month after Harjit delivered a breakthrough run at the National Athletics Series-5 in Sangrur on May 9, further establishing himself as one of Punjab's fastest emerging sprinters.

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An elated Harjit said he had been preparing extensively for the competition and was thrilled with the outcome. “I am on cloud nine. The hard work has paid off,” he said after the race.

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Harjit shares a close bond with sprinter Gurindervir Singh, who recently became the nation's fastest man after clocking 10.09 seconds in the 100m event. The two athletes have competed together in numerous tournaments over the years.

“We have participated in several competitions together. His success motivates all of us to push our limits,” Harjit said.

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Interestingly, Harjit’s journey to sprinting began on a different sporting field. He revealed that he was once a kabaddi player before making a late switch to athletics during his school days, a decision that has now transformed his sporting career.

Currently training at the Sports College, Jalandhar, under renowned coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, Harjit’s latest achievement has once again underlined Jalandhar’s reputation as a breeding ground for sprinting talent in Punjab.

Praising his performance, coach Sarabjit Singh Happy said the timing was a significant achievement. “It is a very good time in the 100 metres. Gurindervir always wanted more athletes to come forward and excel in sprinting, and that is exactly what we are witnessing now,” he said.

Apart from his commitment to athletics, Harjit also serves in the Indian Air Force, balancing his duties with a demanding training schedule.

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