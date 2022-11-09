Athletes slug it out at Hoshiarpur meet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 8

The ‘Sports Meet-2022’ was organised at Rayat Bahra Pharmacy College under theme ''Khede Punjab-Tandrust Punjab''. As part of the event, college students took part in cricket, football, volleyball, badminton and other contests.

College incharge Prof Manoj Katual stated that the players of Semester VII bagged most of the medals. They also clinched the overall trophy. The players of Semester III, on the other hand, remained the runner-up. In cricket, the Semester VII team emerged victorious, defeating the Semester III team. In football, the Semester V team won, beating the Semester VII team. In volleyball, the Semester VII team defeated the Semester III team.

Group chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra stressed sports help in the physical and mental development of a human being.

