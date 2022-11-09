Athletes slug it out at Hoshiarpur meet

Hoshiarpur, November 8
The ‘Sports Meet-2022’ was organised at Rayat Bahra Pharmacy College under theme ''Khede Punjab-Tandrust Punjab''. As part of the event, college students took part in cricket, football, volleyball, badminton and other contests.
College incharge Prof Manoj Katual stated that the players of Semester VII bagged most of the medals. They also clinched the overall trophy. The players of Semester III, on the other hand, remained the runner-up. In cricket, the Semester VII team emerged victorious, defeating the Semester III team. In football, the Semester V team won, beating the Semester VII team. In volleyball, the Semester VII team defeated the Semester III team.
Group chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra stressed sports help in the physical and mental development of a human being.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...