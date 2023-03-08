Athletics Meet at varsity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The eighth annual athletics meet began at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s Hoshiarpur Campus. Gaurav Bhargava, Dean (Student Welfare), IKGPTU, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Traditional sports such as kabaddi were also played during the meet. Rachna Kaur, principal, Pandit JR Government Polytechnic College, and Ashish Arora boosted the morale of the students.

Students ace competition

As many as 15 students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College bagged various positions in an event, ‘Colours 2023’, held at CT Institute. Riya and Sukhrajbir Singh bagged the first position in rangoli. Abhjeet Singh secured the first position in turban tying, Dhruv Verma, Prabhnoor Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Maansikander, and Tushar secured the first spot in treasure hunt, Jagmeet Singh bagged the second position in photo bombing and Anil Kumar got the second prize in business plan, Karanpreet Singh, Vishal, Manjinder and Manveer won the second prize in bhangra. Japnoor Singh secured the second spot in project display. Principal Jagroop Singh congratulated the winners.

Literary Society holds ‘Tramedy’

‘Tramedy’, a tragic speech on any character from the plays of Shakespeare, was organised by the English Literary Society. Nine students participated in the event and showcased their oratory skills. President Naresh Kumar Budhia and principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the skills of the students. She also praised the efforts of Ujla Dada Joshi, Head, Department of English, for organising the event. The organising committee was composed of Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Indu Tyagi.

59 donate blood at camp

The NSS units and Red Ribbon Club of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the civil hospital, NGO Disha Deep, and Nishkam Sewa Welfare Society. Principal Jasreen Kaur inaugurated the camp. She said the blood donation was the best form of service to humanity. She encouraged the students to celebrate Holi not only by using colours but also by adding colours to life. The NSS volunteers also appealed to the students to donate blood. The NSS programme officer, Satpal Singh, said this was the second blood donation camp in the past five months. He added that 59 persons donated blood.

Special assembly at Mayor World

Mayor World School organised a special assembly for the students of Class III to honour their academic accomplishments. Dance performances were showcased by the students on the occasion. The students were awarded with certificates and prizes for their academic performance. The event concluded with a bhangra performance. Vice chairperson Neerza Mayor interacted with the students and motivated them.

Sienna adjudged Miss Farewell

A farewell party was organised for students at Eklavya School. Chairman JK Gupta extended wishes to the students on the occasion and said anything could be achieved by doing hard work. Titles were given to the students as per their nature and behavior. Miss Farewell and Mr Farewell titles went to Sienna Wilson and Sanchit Gandhi, respectively. Anuvinder secured the title of Miss beautiful and Mr handsome was Nishesh Singla.