Athletics meet begins at Kapurthala Sainik School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, IG Headquarters, Chandigarh, visited his alma mater as the chief guest on the opening ceremony of the 59th Annual Athletic Meet of the school. He was received by Sainik School (Kapurthala) Principal (Col) Prashant Saxena.

The event commenced with an impressive march-past coupled with a well-orchestrated band. Cadet Ayushman Prashar, School Captain, led the marching contingent and also administered the oath to the athletes. Cadet Jobanjot Singh, School Sports Captain, carried the victory lamp. The chief guest hoisted the national flag, and declared the beginning of the athletic meet. The young cadets of the school kept the audience spell-bound with a well-coordinated display of aerobics.

While addressing the gathering, the officer recalled his own school days. He exhorted the cadets to work hard.

He further said that Sainik School, Kapurthala, has been instrumental in producing innumerable intellectuals and warriors, who have reached new professional heights.

Gill shared that the aim of organising events like athletic meets in school was to inculcate a sense of team spirit and camaraderie. He was pleased to see the first batch of girl cadets in the marching contingent. He gave away prizes to the winners and lauded their efforts.

#Kapurthala