Athletics meet begins at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 6

Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised its two-day 13th annual athletics meet. A grand opening ceremony was organised at the campus, where students from various schools of the university participated.

The School of Physical Education lifted the overall trophy whereas Mittal School of Business got the runners-up trophy.

Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal declared the meet open.

He was accompanied by pro chancellor Rashmi Mittal and other staff members of the university.