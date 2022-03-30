ATM robbery: 17 days on, police still clueless

Phagwara, March 29
Seventeen days after the robbery at an ATM of SBI in Khajurala village, Phagwara police are still clueless and have not managed to nab the robbers. Kapurthala SSP Harish Dyama said the police are putting hard best efforts to nab the robbers. Notably, two unidentified car-borne miscreants looted Rs 23 lakh cash from the ATM of a bank on March 12. The locks of the ATM cabin were cut using a gas cutter. The CCTV footage showed the involvement of two robbers in the loot. Ravi Kumar, branch manager, who got a police complaint lodged, said the incident took place around 3 am. He said there was no security guard at the branch at night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...