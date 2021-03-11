Attach sugar mill’s property, all 22 DCs urged

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, August 8

Due to the non-payment of sugarcane dues by Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill Limited in Phagwara, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has taken strict action by initiating the process to attach the property of the mill across the state. The Deputy Commissioner has written to all other 22 DCs in the regard.

The Deputy Commissioner also said the Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, the Commissioner, Jalandhar Division, and Cane Commissioner, Mohali, have also been informed in this regard.

The mill had to pay Rs 122.39 crore to the sugarcane producers by 2021-22, out of which 86.64 crore have been paid till May 23, while the payment of Rs 35.75 crore is pending. Sarangal said as per the law, if the farmers were not paid within 14 days of purchase of their sugarcane, the owner had to pay 15 per cent annual interest.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara