Attack on officers: CMO seeks report

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has directed the Department of Home Affairs and Justice to submit a detailed report on the attack on mining officers in the Shahkot subdivision. In an email to the administrative secretary, the CMO forwarded a report published in newspapers regarding the attack on mining officers at dhussi bandh on the Sutlej river. The news report stated that the Shahkot police had booked 30 unidentified suspects in this connection. OC

Cops hold flag march in Nurmahal

Phagwara: A police team along with the paramilitary force on Tuesday held a flag march in Nurmahal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on Saturday. Starting from the police station, policemen covered the entire city on foot. "We are fully prepared to ensure peaceful elections and deal with anybody who tries to breach the law and order," said Nurmahal SHO Varinder Singh Uppal. OC

94% of licensed arms deposited

Phagwara: As many as 1,539 licensed weapons have been deposited at the police stations in Nakodar police subdivision. Of these weapons, 1,450 were deposited after imposition of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. Kulwinder Singh Virk, DSP, said arms licence holders had been told to deposit their weapons at the earliest otherwise, the police would send reports to the Deputy Commissioner recommending cancellation of their licences. OC

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted

Phagwara: The police busted an inter-district gang of vehicle thieves with the arrest of five of its members on Tuesday. The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles from their possession. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Superintendent of Police, said those arrested were identified as Herry of Suraja village, Jaspreet Ram, alias Jassi, of Patti-Gaoiki village, Tirth Singh of Zand village , Vikki Yadav, alias Gaundar, of New Satnampura, Phagwara, and Gagandeep, alias, Gerry, of Goraya. Bhatti said the suspects were produced before a local judicial magistrate, who sent them to three-day police remand for further probe.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara