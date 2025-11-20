Attack on Shiv Sena leader, son: 1 arrested, tension in Phagwara eases

A day-long wave of tension that gripped Phagwara on Wednesday began to settle late in the evening after senior police officials visited the protest site and announced the arrest of one of the accused involved in the assault on Shiv Sena Punjab vice-president Inderjit Karwal and his son Jimmy (Zimmi) Karwal.

The city witnessed a complete shutdown earlier in the day as hundreds of residents, joined by representatives of various political, social, and religious organisations, staged a massive dharna demanding swift arrests in the case. The protest was triggered by a violent attack on the father–son duo late Tuesday evening, an incident that sparked outrage across Hindu organisations and local groups.

Tensions began to ease when DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla, accompanied by SSP Gaurav Toora and SPs Madhvi Sharma and Gurpreet Singh, reached the dharna site and informed demonstrators that one accused —identified as Kanoj — had been arrested. The protesters agreed to lift the agitation after issuing an ultimatum to the police to apprehend all remaining suspects by Saturday, warning that a more intense agitation would begin from Sunday if the demand went unmet.

Speaking to the media, SSP Toora and SP Madhvi Sharma confirmed that the arrested accused was found in possession of a country-made pistol. The police have identified three primary suspects: Tanish, alias Bhinda, believed to be the main conspirator; Sunil Salhotra; and Kanoj, who is now in custody.

According to the FIR filed by SHO (City) Usha Rani, the victims were intercepted near Gaushala Bazar around 6:25 pm on Tuesday by a group of armed assailants. The attackers allegedly surrounded and brutally assaulted them with the intent to kill, later firing gunshots into the air to terrorise bystanders before fleeing. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where senior officers remained stationed until late at night to oversee the situation.

By Wednesday morning, anger had intensified across Hindu organisations, prompting a complete bandh supported by Shiv Sena Punjab, Shiv Sena (UBT), Bajrang Dal, General Samaj Manch, and Hindu Suraksha Samiti. Markets remained closed while police patrolled sensitive areas to ensure peace. At Gaushala Road, hundreds of activists launched a protest dharna, accusing authorities of negligence and demanding immediate arrests.

Prominent leaders such as Inderjit Karwal, BJP leader Ashu Sampla, Bajrang Dal Doaba zone president Harsh Bhalla, Shiv Sena (UBT) vice-president Gurdeep Saini, and Shiv Sena Punjab vice-president Rajesh Palta joined the protest. The agitation grew stronger when Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon and state president Sanjeev Ghanouli arrived, sharply criticising the AAP-led state government and alleging administrative apathy. Ghanouli also accused officers of initially downplaying the incident by denying gunfire, despite its mention in the FIR.

Senior national and state leaders, including Krishan Kumar (national general secretary, Shiv Sena/Hindustan), Manish Shera (state vice-president), and Sanjiv Dem (working president), later reached Phagwara to express solidarity. The Bar Association, led by Advocate Ravinder Sharma, also observed a “No Work Day,” condemning the attack and urging prompt action.

After extensive discussions, protest leaders suspended the dharna but reiterated their ultimatum: all accused must be arrested by Saturday evening. They cautioned that failure to do so could lead to a larger mobilisation at Hanumangarhi Temple on Sunday to chart the next phase of agitation.

As normalcy gradually returned to the city, police confirmed that special teams had been formed to track the remaining suspects and monitor developments closely.