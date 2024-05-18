Attempt to break open ATM, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of trying to break open an ATM. Investigating Officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Amrit Pal, alias Ali (30), a resident of Kotla Suraj Mal village. Kanchan Sharma, a native of Jammu and presently living in Azad Nagar near Nam Dhari dairy, Shahkot, told the police that the suspect and his accomplice tried to break open the ATM of Canara Bank, Shahkot. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his accomplice Karan, a resident of Dhando Wal village. OC

Three held for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested Khem Singh, a resident of Mohalla Khurla Pur, Mehat Pur, Jasvir Singh, a resident of Burre Wal village in Shahkot, and Bhajan Singh, a resident of Bangi Wal village, for illegal sand mining. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspects were carrying illegal sand in three tractor-trailers and were intercepted while patrolling the area. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Three tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand have been impounded. OC

Man sets self on fire, critical

Phagwara: A man reportedly set himself on fire and sustained serious burn injuries at his house in Onkar Nagar locality here on Thursday night. The victim, Sikandar Kumar, was admitted to the Civil Hospital here, but was referred to Jalandhar due to his critical burn injuries. OC

Transformer catches fire

Phagwara: A mobile transformer was damaged in a fire that broke out in the Model Town area here late on Thursday night. Fire tenders doused the flames after lots of efforts. SDO City (PSPCL) Amit Kumar said here on Friday morning that after detecting technical error, a mobile transformer was installed temporarily to provide power supply to residents. The SDO said after the mobile transformer suffered damage, PSPCL staff provided power supply to residents from another transformer. A new transformer is being installed. OC

Trader held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 11,250 ml of illicit liquor from his possession on Thursday night. Investigating officer ASI Jasbir Singh said the suspect, identified as Gopi, a resident of Sangrur, was nabbed at a check-point in the city. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

