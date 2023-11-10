Attempt to murder accused lands in police net, country-made pistol seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

The city police have arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case and recovered a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Sandal, a resident of Bhargo Camp here.

As per the police, a team of the CIA staff led by in-charge Harinder Singh arrested Rahul following a tip-off. They said a case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in September 2022. He said police parties were conducting raids to arrest him.

He said Rahul and four of his accomplices had launched a deadly attack on Rohit Kumar at Basti Danishmanda. While others involved in the crime were arrested, Rahul was on the run.

“After police teams received a tip-off, they laid a trap near Wadala Chowk today and nabbed Rahul. The Baleno car in which he was travelling has also been impounded”, he said.

The police claimed that a fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against Rahul and he was taken on remand for further investigation.