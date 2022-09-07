Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 6

Amid the shortage of blood at the Civil Hospital blood bank — a patient’s attendant, on Monday, was seen carrying an open bag of clotted blood with him on the premises.

During a visit to the hospital, this correspondent met one Nirmal Singh (60), a resident of Suranussi, outside the Female Medical Ward. He had a bag of clotted blood, which had been opened on Sunday, meant for his wife.

As per protocol, opened blood has to be administered in hour

The blood wasn’t administered on the same day as his wife ran a high fever. However, the bag was neither taken from the patient’s attendant, nor discarded on time. As per protocol, blood from an opened bag has to be administered to a patient within an hour, after which it begins to clot. For over 24 hours, Nirmal carried the blood bag before it was returned to the blood bank late on Monday evening. It was today (Tuesday) that Nirmal, who is severely ill, was finally administered blood.

It’s not only Nirmal, but many attendants and patients like him who are inconvenienced. The busy Civil Hospital is facing difficulty coping with the demand for blood amid an acute shortage.

A patient’s attendant helping Nirmal’s family said, “The bag was opened on Sunday, but no one from the staff bothered to guide Nirmal. No one discarded the blood either. Queries for new blood yesterday were met with the response that it would only be available tomorrow. The blood was administered today.”

Mukesh, another attendant, said, “My patient has been in the ICU for two days. He had an accident and suffered much bleeding. We were asked to get four units of blood. We have managed one from a private hopistal for which we paid Rs 1,500. We can’t pay more. They don’t have blood at the Civil Hospital.”

Blood Transfusion Officer Dr Gurpinder Kaur said: “There is currently a shortage at the blood bank. We have 30 to 35 units. The blood issued to a patient can’t be administered if there is a high fever. However, only staff on duty could tell why the bag remained with the patient. The blood bank issues blood promptly when there is availability.”