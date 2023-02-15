Audit of food outlets under way

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

The Health Department has geared up for the final audit of food outlets selected under the Eat Right Initiative as all the pre-requisite for the certification under this programme has already been completed.

Selected for audit City Railway Station, KMV campus, fruit and vegetable markets at Partapura and Adampur, Adarsh Nagar and Jalandhar Cantt chaupatis had been selected under this programme

Chairing a meeting of the district-level advisory committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mahajan said the City Railway Station, KMV campus, fruit and vegetable markets at Partapura and Adampur, Adarsh Nagar and Jalandhar Cantt chaupatis had been selected under this programme. The ADC focused on final auditing of the selected Eat Right sites.

District Health Officer Dr Reema Gogia informed that pre-requisites for certification of the selected Eat Right sites had been completed. Members from the consumers’ association and FBOs’ association were also present in the meeting. The FBOs were told to display their license/registration numbers at prominent places on their premises and ensure quality food to the consumers.

The DHO further mentioned that under this initiative various activities have already been carried out at selected food business operators, including their water testing, FOSTAC training, medical of staff, food samples testing, and pre-audit to ensure the sale of hygienic food at all these selected outlets. She mentioned after the final audit certificates would be issued to all participant FBOs.