Auditorium in bad shape, says ex-Phagwara mayor

Phagwara, July 26
Lashing out at the local Municipal Corporation for the dilapidated condition of the auditorium built at the cost of an estimated Rs 5 crore, former city mayor Arun Khosla said that the MC Commissioner is directly responsible for the plight of the auditorium as it was because of the official’’s attitude that the auditorium had been turning into a ‘’ruin’’. He said that the foundation stone of the auditorium was laid with the efforts of the then MLA and present Union Minister Som Prakash in 2016 on the demand of the local residents.
Since the MC has failed to make good use of the auditorium, its condition has been deteriorating. Khosla suggested that the corporation should give the auditorium for social service as well as to the political parties for organising their functions on an affordable fee so that the cost of its maintenance can be recovered. Notably, most social organisations hold their functions in the Blood Bank building.
He sought the transfer of the MC Commissioner by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the betterment of Phagwara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...