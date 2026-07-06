Stray dogs maul migrant labourer’s 4-year-old daughter to death in Hoshiarpur

A four-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs on the Oharpur–Basi Jalal link road in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Sunday evening.

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According to information, Ram Jeevan and his wife, Preeti, residents of Dhyanpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, were transplanting paddy in a farmer’s field near Basi Jalal village when the incident occurred. They had left their daughter, Gungun, resting under a tree near a tube-well motor, about 100 metres from where they were working.

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At around 7 pm, a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked the child and dragged her some distance away. Hearing her screams, her parents and other family members rushed to the spot and found her critically injured.

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She was first taken to the Government Hospital in Tanda and later referred to a hospital in Hoshiarpur due to the severity of her injuries. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment late on Sunday night.

The family had been staying in Basi Jalal village for seasonal paddy transplantation work.

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The incident has raised concerns among local residents, who said the stray dog menace has become a serious safety issue in the area.