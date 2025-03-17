Avail benefits of PMAY scheme, urges MC chief

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta has announced that eligible beneficiaries can avail financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 for constructing or upgrading their houses.

Under the scheme, a financial aid of Rs 2.50 lakh is provided for building a permanent house or upgrading an existing one. She stated that people residing in kutcha houses, homes with temporary roofing, or those with vacant plots can benefit from the scheme. The primary aim of this initiative is to provide permanent housing for economically weaker sections, Dr Gupta said and urged eligible residents to submit their applications.