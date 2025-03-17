DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Avail benefits of PMAY scheme, urges MC chief

Avail benefits of PMAY scheme, urges MC chief

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta has announced that eligible beneficiaries can avail financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 for constructing or upgrading their houses. Under the scheme, a financial aid of Rs 2.50 lakh is provided...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:58 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta has announced that eligible beneficiaries can avail financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0 for constructing or upgrading their houses.

Under the scheme, a financial aid of Rs 2.50 lakh is provided for building a permanent house or upgrading an existing one. She stated that people residing in kutcha houses, homes with temporary roofing, or those with vacant plots can benefit from the scheme. The primary aim of this initiative is to provide permanent housing for economically weaker sections, Dr Gupta said and urged eligible residents to submit their applications.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper