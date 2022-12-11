Avail full benefit of passport melas: Regional Passport Officer

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Yashpal on Saturday appealed to the applicants to avail the maximum benefit of passport melas.

Divulging the details, the RPO said passport officials were working on Saturdays to facilitate the applicants, who had been facing long waiting period for their appointments. He added that passport melas were being held on Saturdays across all Passport Sewa Kendras and Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras.

The RPO stated that applicants could reschedule or prepone their slots by visiting the official website of Ministry of External Affairs, www.passportindia.gov.in.