Avail full benefit of passport melas: Regional Passport Officer

Jalandhar, December 10
Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Yashpal on Saturday appealed to the applicants to avail the maximum benefit of passport melas.
Divulging the details, the RPO said passport officials were working on Saturdays to facilitate the applicants, who had been facing long waiting period for their appointments. He added that passport melas were being held on Saturdays across all Passport Sewa Kendras and Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras.
The RPO stated that applicants could reschedule or prepone their slots by visiting the official website of Ministry of External Affairs, www.passportindia.gov.in.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...