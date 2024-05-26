Avoid drugs for better future: CJM

Nawanshahr, May 25
Kamaljit Singh Dhaliwal, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of the Legal Services Authority, Nawanshahr, made a visit to the Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre here today.
Chaman Singh, Project Director of the centre, thanked CJM Dhaliwal for his visit. He also provided an overview of the centre’s activities and facilities to the CJM.
Addressing the gathering, CJM Dhaliwal described the addiction as a mental illness that can destroy lives. He also interacted with patients and inquired about their experiences.
He also discussed the harmful effects of tobacco and urged everyone to avoid drugs for a better future.
He encouraged patients to surround themselves with positive influences and assured them that they could seek free legal assistance for issues such as land disputes, divorce and fraud cases.
