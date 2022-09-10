Award for Ivy Healthcare

Hoshiarpur, September 9
The Ivy Healthcare Group bagged the ‘Best Hospital Network in Punjab’ award during the Medical Excellence Awards ceremony today.
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, gave away the award to Chairman Gurtej Singh and Medical Director Dr Kanwaldeep.
The Ivy Healthcare Group treats almost three lakh patients every year across its six multi-super specialty hospitals.
