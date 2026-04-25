Awareness camp on soil conservation, residue management held at Paragpur

PAU-KVK Langroya, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, organised an awareness camp today at village Paragpur. 55 farmers participated in the programme, which underscored scientific wheat straw management, soil health conservation and the pivotal role of local governance in achieving the “Viksit Bharat” vision.

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Dr Jaswinder Kumar, Assistant Professor (Agronomy), delivered a lecture urging farmers to completely shun the practice of residue burning. He advocated for the use of in-situ machinery to incorporate wheat straw back into the soil, emphasising that this practice is essential for enhancing organic matter and long-term land productivity. Dr Raj Kumar, Extension Officer, delivered an informative lecture on various government agriculture schemes designed to support farmers in adopting modern techniques.

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Complementing this, Jamandeep Kaur, Agriculture Officer, detailed the critical importance of essential soil nutrients for optimal crop production. Dr Rajinder Kaur, Assistant Professor (Home Science), highlighted the soil environment is directly linked to the nutritional quality of the human diet, ensuring that crops are nutrient-dense and safe for consumption. She also delivered a lecture on the vital role of Gram Panchayats in driving sustainable agricultural transitions. The camp also highlighted the significance of bio fertilizers, green manuring and composting as sustainable tools for the future of farming.