Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 29

CJM and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi said an awareness campaign was being organised by the District Legal Services Authority in the district to make people aware about free legal services under the pan-India campaign.

Under this, all areas of the district as well as the Central Jail, Juvenile Home and Special Home will be covered. She was addressing a meeting of officials at the District Administrative Complex today.

Joshi said the nationwide awareness campaign would be held from October 31 to November 13, in which people would be made aware about legal services by going door to door in the villages and cities of the district. In the first phase of the awareness campaign, ‘Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach’, the entire district will be covered.