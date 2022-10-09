Awareness drive on stubble-burning launched

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

On the directions of the Punjab Government, a mobile van campaign has been started under supervision of Block (Lohian) Agricultural Officer, Harpreet Singh, to spread awareness among farmers about the harms of stubble-burning.

On the occasion, noted environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechwal appealed to farmers not to burn stubble. He noted that farm fires take a toll on the health of children and elderly people. He stressed that it is also detrimental to the environment. Harpreet Singh said various farmers awareness camps are organized across blocks and villages.

Harpreet further explained that farmers have been provided with agricultural equipment to manage the stubble. “For small farmers who cannot afford the equipment,” he added, “some centres have been established, from where small-scale farmers can obtain the equipment on nominal charges.”