Awareness must to check diseases: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

Cabinet Minister Punjab Brahm Shankar Jimpa said it is important to be self-aware to eradicate diseases like malaria and dengue, only then these diseases can be controlled. He was addressing as the chief guest at the district-level function organised at Rayat-Bahra Institute on World Malaria Day on Monday.

The cabinet minister honoured the children who secured first, second and third positions in the poster making competition and also released awareness posters related to malaria.

The cabinet minister said to prevent the spread of malaria, people have to be made aware at the ground level. He said people should ensure cleanliness around them and do not allow water to collect. He asked the Health Department, Municipal Corporations and councils to work in solidarity for the eradication of malaria. While directing the Health Department, he said along with urban areas, the focus should be on rural areas as well, in which the gram panchayats should be made aware and their cooperation be sought.

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh said awareness campaigns are organised from time to time by the team of Health Department to avoid diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya. He said dry day is celebrated every Friday and Gambogia fish is put in ponds to eliminate mosquitoes so that their larvae cannot be produced.

Earlier, Jimpa attended the 22nd annual convocation at Desh Bhagat Technical College as the chief guest. During this, he handed over degrees to about 200 students who had completed various technical courses and wished for their bright future.