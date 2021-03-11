In Brief

Awareness van flagged off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascualr Diseases and Stroke, Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra on Friday flagged off an awareness van for the civil surgeon’s office today. The van will raise awareness on cancer, sugar, heart diseases, stroke, high blood pressure, among other diseases. Dr Ghotra exorted people to ensure cleanliness of surroundings and reduce the use of plastics for a healthier body and mind. The awareness van will visit various district areas to spread awareness among people on the prime causes of lifestyle diseases and hoe these could be kept at bay by adopting a healthier lifestyle. TNS

Indian Oil donates ambulance

Jalandhar: Indian Oil donated an ambulance worth Rs 13.5 lakh to Government Hospital, Phagwara, to serve people of nearby villages under the hospital. Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal while handing over the keys of ambulance to the Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur along with Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Pramod said the ambulance will save precious lives of people in emergency cases. The DC thanked the Pramod, Deputy General Manager Neeraj Kumar Singh and others for providing the ambulance to the Health Department. TNS

More water for city residents

Jalandhar: Scorching heat has been troubling the city residents and it is getting impossible to bear the hot and humid weather. Eight councillors on Friday approached Mayor Jagdish Raja and handed him a memorandum requesting to provide water supply in the afternoon. Raja agreed and assured the councillors that the daily water supply from 12 noon to 2 pm will start from Monday. TNS

Wage hike for NREGA workers

Nawanshahr: The daily wages of workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) have been hiked to Rs 282 per day. Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said earlier the workers used to get Rs 269 per day which has now been increased to Rs 282 with effect from April 1, this year. He also told the officials to ensure adequate utilisation of labour employed for various development works being carried out under the scheme.

