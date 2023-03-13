Awareness van on AIDS flagged off in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 12

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram on Friday flagged off an awareness van on HIV/AIDS. The awareness van will provide adequate treatment to infected people in the city and the surrounding villages. According to the SMO, the public awareness campaign is a joint initiative of the Punjab State AIDS Control Society and Health and Family Welfare Department.

The information, education and communication awareness van is equipped with LEDs to exhibit audio-visual awareness films while printed material will also be distributed among people.

Lab technicians and counsellors have been specially assigned with these vans to conduct free HIV/AIDS tests of people at their doorstep, the SMO said. He said the van will visit different villages of the district to sensitise people about the disease. Dr Ravi Kumar, Harwinder Kumar and Malkiat Chand were also present on the occasion.